Alice Cheongdam in Seoul
About
An Alice in Wonderland themed bar located in a basement, accessed through a flower shop. Known for its theatrical cocktail presentations and molecular techniques.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Contacts
Seoul, Gangnam District, Dosan-daero 55-gil, 47 지하 1층
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00