Charles H. in Seoul
About
This is an award-winning secret cocktail bar (spikizy) located in Seoul on the ground floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul (Jungno District). The establishment is named after the legendary American writer and cocktail expert Charles G. Baker Jr.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
97 Saemunan-ro, Jongno District, Seoul
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:30
Tuesday17:00 - 01:30
Wednesday17:00 - 01:30
Thursday17:00 - 01:30
Friday17:00 - 01:30
Saturday17:00 - 01:30
Sunday17:00 - 01:30