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Hernö Gin Bar in Stockholm

Hernö Gin Bar

About

A specialized bar by a well-known Swedish craft gin producer, offering a unique atmosphere, tastings, and refined cocktails. The venue is known for its Martini menu, various interpretations of the Negroni, and a professional approach to gin service.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Hornsgatan 1, 118 46 Stockholm
+46730959000

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday14:00 - 01:00