Capital in Stockholm
About
A stylish rooftop bar on the 8th floor of Scandic Continental hotel in central Stockholm, offering cocktails, beer, wine, light snacks, and panoramic views of the city.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Full bar
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Vasagatan 22, Våning 8, 111 20 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday14:00 - 00:00
Tuesday14:00 - 00:00
Wednesday14:00 - 00:00
Thursday14:00 - 00:00
Friday14:00 - 01:00
Saturday14:00 - 01:00
Sunday14:00 - 23:00