Stampen in Stockholm
About
The oldest jazz bar in Stockholm, opened in 1968 in the Old Town (Gamla Stan). The venue is known for its intimate, cozy pub atmosphere, live music (jazz, blues, soul), and its historic building, which previously housed a pawnshop. The bar is popular among both tourists and locals.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Stora Gråmunkegränd 7, 111 27 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday13:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00