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RU

Stampen in Stockholm

Stampen

About

The oldest jazz bar in Stockholm, opened in 1968 in the Old Town (Gamla Stan). The venue is known for its intimate, cozy pub atmosphere, live music (jazz, blues, soul), and its historic building, which previously housed a pawnshop. The bar is popular among both tourists and locals.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Stora Gråmunkegränd 7, 111 27 Stockholm

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday13:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00