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RU

The Old Brewer in Stockholm

The Old Brewer

About

A cozy British-style pub in Stockholm with a classic atmosphere, restaurant-style dishes (such as Beef Wellington), and a wide selection of craft beers from Sweden and the UK, including its own brewery beer.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Luntmakargatan 98, 113 51 Stockholm
+4687777476

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:00
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00