Duvel Café in Stockholm
About
A cozy Belgian bar known for its relaxed atmosphere, wooden and leather furniture, candlelight, and a wide selection of Belgian beer (around 8 taps and many bottled options). It is popular among journalists, businesspeople, and beer enthusiasts.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Vasagatan 50, 111 20 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:00
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 22:00