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MAP Petite Maison in Stockholm

MAP Petite Maison

About

An exclusive cocktail bar and whisky lounge offering one of the largest collections of Japanese and world whiskies in Sweden. Created by the team behind London’s MAP Maison, the venue is known for its craft cocktails, refined tapas-style snacks, and a cozy “home away from home” atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Cash
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Vasagatan 38, 111 20 Stockholm
+46739563841

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 23:00
Tuesday15:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00