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Pontus Frithiof Le bar in Stockholm

Pontus Frithiof Le bar

About

A luxury wine and champagne bar in Stockholm located in the La Tour complex. It offers an elegant atmosphere, French bistro-style dishes, cocktails, and panoramic views of the city.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Rålambsvägen 17, 112 59 Stockholm
+468239950

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00