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Augustas folksalong in Stockholm

Augustas folksalong

About

An atmospheric café and wine bar in Gamla Stan styled after the 1880s, with candlelight only, no electricity or music, antique interiors, organic wines, specialty coffee, and homemade pastries.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

Stora Nygatan 31, 111 27 Stockholm
+468245566

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday11:00 - 21:00
Thursday11:00 - 21:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00