Augustas folksalong in Stockholm
About
An atmospheric café and wine bar in Gamla Stan styled after the 1880s, with candlelight only, no electricity or music, antique interiors, organic wines, specialty coffee, and homemade pastries.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
Stora Nygatan 31, 111 27 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:00
Tuesday11:00 - 21:00
Wednesday11:00 - 21:00
Thursday11:00 - 21:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00