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Rolfs Kök in Stockholm

Rolfs Kök

About

A popular restaurant in the center of Stockholm (Norrmalm district), known for its high-quality Swedish and European cuisine, classic interior, and lively atmosphere. The establishment is listed in the Michelin Guide and offers dishes such as fried pork, liver, and signature desserts.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Vegetarian dishes

Contacts

Tegnérgatan 41, 111 61 Stockholm
+468101696

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday16:30 - 00:00
Wednesday16:30 - 00:00
Thursday16:30 - 00:00
Friday16:30 - 01:00
Saturday16:30 - 01:00
Sunday16:30 - 00:00