Rolfs Kök in Stockholm
About
A popular restaurant in the center of Stockholm (Norrmalm district), known for its high-quality Swedish and European cuisine, classic interior, and lively atmosphere. The establishment is listed in the Michelin Guide and offers dishes such as fried pork, liver, and signature desserts.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Vegetarian dishes
Contacts
Tegnérgatan 41, 111 61 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:30 - 00:00
Wednesday16:30 - 00:00
Thursday16:30 - 00:00
Friday16:30 - 01:00
Saturday16:30 - 01:00
Sunday16:30 - 00:00