Celeste in Stockholm
About
A high-end Michelin-starred restaurant offering refined Swedish and European cuisine with panoramic views of the city. The establishment is known for its tasting menu, open kitchen, and inventive cocktails.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Torkel Knutssonsgatan 24, 118 49 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00