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RU

Celeste in Stockholm

Celeste

About

A high-end Michelin-starred restaurant offering refined Swedish and European cuisine with panoramic views of the city. The establishment is known for its tasting menu, open kitchen, and inventive cocktails.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Torkel Knutssonsgatan 24, 118 49 Stockholm
+46850276961

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00