Frantzén in Stockholm
About
A legendary three-Michelin-star restaurant in Stockholm, located in a three-story 19th-century townhouse in the Gamla Stan district. The establishment is famous for its unique combination of Scandinavian ingredients and Asian techniques (Nordic-Asian fusion), flawless service, and interactive presentation of dishes, offering guests a true gastronomic show.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Klara Norra kyrkogata 26, 111 22 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 23:30
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30