Sushi Sho in Stockholm
About
A tiny, intimate restaurant that became the first Asian cuisine establishment in Sweden to receive a Michelin star. The restaurant specializes in the omakase style (“chef’s choice”), offering guests a tasting menu of the freshest seasonal ingredients.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Upplandsgatan 45, 113 28 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00