Operakällaren in Stockholm
About
An exclusive restaurant in central Stockholm, operating since 1787. It is located in the historic Royal Opera building and is known for its magnificent neo-Renaissance interior (high ceilings, gilded details, frescoes) and classic French cuisine with modern touches. The restaurant holds a Michelin star and is renowned for its impressive wine list.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Karl XII:s torg 3, 111 47 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00