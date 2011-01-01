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RU

Ekstedt in Stockholm

Ekstedt

About

A unique gastronomic restaurant founded by renowned chef Niklas Ekstedt in 2011. Its main feature is the complete absence of electric stoves and ovens: all dishes are prepared exclusively over an open flame, in wood-fired ovens, or on charcoal, offering guests a primal, distinctly “Nordic” flavor experience at Ekstedt.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Humlegårdsgatan 17, 114 46 Stockholm
+4686111210

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday15:30 - 01:00