Ekstedt in Stockholm
About
A unique gastronomic restaurant founded by renowned chef Niklas Ekstedt in 2011. Its main feature is the complete absence of electric stoves and ovens: all dishes are prepared exclusively over an open flame, in wood-fired ovens, or on charcoal, offering guests a primal, distinctly “Nordic” flavor experience at Ekstedt.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Humlegårdsgatan 17, 114 46 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday15:30 - 01:00