Restaurang Ärla in Stockholm
About
A fine dining restaurant with a cozy, “neighborhood” atmosphere located in the Östermalm district of Stockholm. The establishment offers refined dishes, combining a high gastronomic approach with a relaxed, informal setting.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Danderydsgatan 25, 114 26 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00