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RU

Restaurang Ärla in Stockholm

Restaurang Ärla

About

A fine dining restaurant with a cozy, “neighborhood” atmosphere located in the Östermalm district of Stockholm. The establishment offers refined dishes, combining a high gastronomic approach with a relaxed, informal setting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

Danderydsgatan 25, 114 26 Stockholm
+46812290540

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00