Etoile in Stockholm
About
A Michelin one-star gastronomic restaurant offering a creative 20-course tasting menu in a cozy and relaxed setting. It is known for its playful presentation, intense flavors, and international cuisine with an emphasis on seasonality.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Norra Stationsgatan 51, 113 44 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00