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RU

Etoile in Stockholm

Etoile

About

A Michelin one-star gastronomic restaurant offering a creative 20-course tasting menu in a cozy and relaxed setting. It is known for its playful presentation, intense flavors, and international cuisine with an emphasis on seasonality.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Norra Stationsgatan 51, 113 44 Stockholm
+468101070

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00