Aira in Stockholm
About
An exclusive two-Michelin-star restaurant located on the picturesque island of Djurgården in Stockholm. The establishment offers beautiful panoramic views and an open kitchen. Created by chef Tommy Myllymäki, the refined menu features dishes made from seasonal Scandinavian ingredients.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Parking
Contacts
Biskopsvägen 9, 115 21 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 23:30
Wednesday18:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00