Balkan Wine & Meze in Stockholm
About
A cozy restaurant specializing in authentic Balkan wines and a variety of meze (appetizers). The establishment offers an atmosphere inspired by the vibrant food culture of the Balkan region.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Pet-friendly
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Hornsgatan 149, 117 34 Stockholm
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 22:00
Tuesday16:00 - 22:00
Wednesday16:00 - 22:00
Thursday16:00 - 22:00
Friday16:00 - 23:00
Saturday16:00 - 23:00