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RU

Balkan Wine & Meze in Stockholm

Balkan Wine & Meze

About

A cozy restaurant specializing in authentic Balkan wines and a variety of meze (appetizers). The establishment offers an atmosphere inspired by the vibrant food culture of the Balkan region.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Pet-friendly
Wi-Fi

Contacts

Hornsgatan 149, 117 34 Stockholm
+46706764474

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 22:00
Tuesday16:00 - 22:00
Wednesday16:00 - 22:00
Thursday16:00 - 22:00
Friday16:00 - 23:00
Saturday16:00 - 23:00