Eau De Vie in Sydney
About
A secret cocktail lounge in the spirit of the 1950s, with an atmosphere of luxury from the past. There is an exclusive Whiskey Room, where connoisseurs can taste rare and collectible spirits.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Basement Level, Enter Via Wynyard Lane, 285 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:30 - 00:00
Friday16:30 - 02:00
Saturday16:30 - 02:00