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Eau De Vie in Sydney

Eau De Vie

About

A secret cocktail lounge in the spirit of the 1950s, with an atmosphere of luxury from the past. There is an exclusive Whiskey Room, where connoisseurs can taste rare and collectible spirits.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Basement Level, Enter Via Wynyard Lane, 285 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
+61272255559

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:30 - 00:00
Friday16:30 - 02:00
Saturday16:30 - 02:00