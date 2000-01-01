ivy in Sydney
About
The main and largest premium entertainment complex in Sydney. Four floors include restaurants, luxury lounges, an outdoor rooftop pool and a private club, Level 6, which is only open to club members and VIP guests by prior reservation of tables with bottle service.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Terrace
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
330 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 03:00
Friday12:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00