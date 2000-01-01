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O Bar & Dining in Sydney

O Bar & Dining

About

An exclusive panoramic restaurant and lounge on the 47th floor of the Australia Square Tower in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD). The restaurant rotates slowly, offering guests a breathtaking 360-degree view of Sydney, gourmet cuisine, and exquisite cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Australia Square, level 47/264 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
+61292479777

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:30
Tuesday17:00 - 22:30
Wednesday17:00 - 22:30
Thursday17:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:30