Carousel in Sydney

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About

One of the most prestigious and high-status nightclubs in the city, officially included in the international ranking of Top 100 Clubs in the World. Famous for strict face control, ultra-fashionable audience, first-class light show and regular closed VIP parties.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
DJ sets
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music

Contacts

169 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday22:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00