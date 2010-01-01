Carousel in Sydney
About
One of the most prestigious and high-status nightclubs in the city, officially included in the international ranking of Top 100 Clubs in the World. Famous for strict face control, ultra-fashionable audience, first-class light show and regular closed VIP parties.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
DJ sets
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Contacts
169 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday22:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00