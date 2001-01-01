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Marble Bar in Sydney

Marble Bar

About

A vintage underground bar located in the basement level of the luxurious Hilton Hotel. Built in 1893 and carefully restored, it impresses with its luxurious Italian marble interior, Victorian-era atmosphere, live music, and premium wine and whiskey list.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Level B1/488 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
+61292662000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00