Marble Bar in Sydney
About
A vintage underground bar located in the basement level of the luxurious Hilton Hotel. Built in 1893 and carefully restored, it impresses with its luxurious Italian marble interior, Victorian-era atmosphere, live music, and premium wine and whiskey list.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Level B1/488 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00