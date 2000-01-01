Aster in Sydney
About
The rooftop bar of the renovated InterContinental Hotel. Access here offers a mesmerizing view of the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, which is complemented by craft cocktails and a premium seafood menu.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Level 32/117 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 22:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00