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AURA Nightclub in Sydney

AURA Nightclub

About

An ultra-modern multi-hall club. The venue opened on the site of the legendary ARQ space and offers guests advanced acoustics, first-class technological show, performances by international DJs and allocated VIP tables.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
DJ sets
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010
+61423447872

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday22:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00