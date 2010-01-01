AURA Nightclub in Sydney
About
An ultra-modern multi-hall club. The venue opened on the site of the legendary ARQ space and offers guests advanced acoustics, first-class technological show, performances by international DJs and allocated VIP tables.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
DJ sets
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday22:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00