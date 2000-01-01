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RU

Maybe Sammy in Sydney

Maybe Sammy

About

A famous cocktail bar in the Rocks area, regularly included in the lists of the best bars in the world. The atmosphere of 1950s Hollywood, impeccable classic style, premium service and theatrical presentation of drinks attract the most demanding audience.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

115 Harrington St, The Rocks NSW 2000
+61258501509

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday16:30 - 00:00
Thursday16:30 - 01:00
Friday16:30 - 01:00
Saturday16:30 - 01:00