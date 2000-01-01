Maybe Sammy in Sydney
About
A famous cocktail bar in the Rocks area, regularly included in the lists of the best bars in the world. The atmosphere of 1950s Hollywood, impeccable classic style, premium service and theatrical presentation of drinks attract the most demanding audience.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
115 Harrington St, The Rocks NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday16:30 - 00:00
Thursday16:30 - 01:00
Friday16:30 - 01:00
Saturday16:30 - 01:00