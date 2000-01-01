Zephyr in Sydney
About
An upscale sky bar on the 12th floor of the Hyatt Regency. Famous for its stunning views of Darling Harbour at sunset, and its unique collection of rare gins, rums and whiskies.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Level 12/161 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday14:00 - 22:00
Wednesday14:00 - 22:00
Thursday14:00 - 22:00
Friday14:00 - 00:00
Saturday14:00 - 00:00
Sunday14:00 - 22:00