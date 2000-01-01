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RU

Zephyr in Sydney

Zephyr

About

An upscale sky bar on the 12th floor of the Hyatt Regency. Famous for its stunning views of Darling Harbour at sunset, and its unique collection of rare gins, rums and whiskies.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Level 12/161 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000
+61280991234

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday14:00 - 22:00
Wednesday14:00 - 22:00
Thursday14:00 - 22:00
Friday14:00 - 00:00
Saturday14:00 - 00:00
Sunday14:00 - 22:00