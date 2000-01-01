CIRQ in Sydney
About
A luxurious lounge bar located on the 26th floor of the luxurious Crown Sydney Hotel in Barangaroo. The venue offers guests an exquisite cocktail list, top-notch snacks, and panoramic views of Sydney Harbour right in the open air.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Level 26/1 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 22:00