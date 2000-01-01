Royal Botanic Garden и Mrs Macquaries Chair in Sydney
About
The Royal Botanic Gardens is a quiet green oasis right at the foot of the skyscrapers. You can walk along the path along the bay to Mrs Macquaries Point, which offers the best classic view of the Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge at the same time.
Contacts
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 17:00
Tuesday07:00 - 17:00
Wednesday07:00 - 17:00
Thursday07:00 - 17:00
Friday07:00 - 17:00
Saturday07:00 - 17:00
Sunday07:00 - 17:00