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Royal Botanic Garden и Mrs Macquaries Chair in Sydney

Royal Botanic Garden и Mrs Macquaries Chair

About

The Royal Botanic Gardens is a quiet green oasis right at the foot of the skyscrapers. You can walk along the path along the bay to Mrs Macquaries Point, which offers the best classic view of the Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge at the same time.

Contacts

Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000
+61292318111

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 17:00
Tuesday07:00 - 17:00
Wednesday07:00 - 17:00
Thursday07:00 - 17:00
Friday07:00 - 17:00
Saturday07:00 - 17:00
Sunday07:00 - 17:00