We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

DADI wine bar and shop in Tbilisi

DADI wine bar and shop

About

This is a well-known establishment in Tbilisi that specializes in natural and organic Georgian wines from small artisanal wineries.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

4 Shalva Dadiani St, Tbilisi 0105
+995591049868
dadi.wine

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday14:00 - 01:00
Tuesday10:00 - 01:00
Wednesday10:00 - 01:00
Thursday10:00 - 01:00
Friday10:00 - 01:00
Saturday10:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 01:00