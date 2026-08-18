DADI wine bar and shop in Tbilisi
About
This is a well-known establishment in Tbilisi that specializes in natural and organic Georgian wines from small artisanal wineries.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
4 Shalva Dadiani St, Tbilisi 0105
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday14:00 - 01:00
Tuesday10:00 - 01:00
Wednesday10:00 - 01:00
Thursday10:00 - 01:00
Friday10:00 - 01:00
Saturday10:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 01:00