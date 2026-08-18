Sky7 Terrace & Lounge Bar in Tbilisi
About
A lounge bar with panoramic views of Meydan and the Old City. Offers European cuisine and classic cocktails in a relaxed atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
9 Vakhtang Gorgasali St, Tbilisi 0105
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 02:00
Thursday 18:00 - 02:00
Friday 18:00 - 02:00
Saturday 18:00 - 02:00
Sunday 18:00 - 02:00