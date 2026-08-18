The Gin Corner in Tbilisi
About
A specialized bar with a collection of more than 220 types of gin, including rare Georgian varieties. A cozy space with high-quality service.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
1 Arutin Saiatnova St, Tbilisi 1121
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 01:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00