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The Gin Corner in Tbilisi

The Gin Corner

About

A specialized bar with a collection of more than 220 types of gin, including rare Georgian varieties. A cozy space with high-quality service.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 01:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00