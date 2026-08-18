Apotheka Bar & Lounge in Tbilisi
About
This is an elegant cocktail bar located in a historic 1902 pharmacy building. The interior features painted ceilings and original pharmacy cabinets. On weekdays, live performances are held, and on weekends, vinyl sets and dancing take place.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Live music
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
8 Giorgi Leonidze St, Tbilisi 0105
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 03:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00