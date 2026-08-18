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Apotheka Bar & Lounge in Tbilisi

Apotheka Bar & Lounge

About

This is an elegant cocktail bar located in a historic 1902 pharmacy building. The interior features painted ceilings and original pharmacy cabinets. On weekdays, live performances are held, and on weekends, vinyl sets and dancing take place.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Live music
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

8 Giorgi Leonidze St, Tbilisi 0105
+995557404608
apothekabarlounge.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 03:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00