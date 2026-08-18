Georgian House in Tbilisi
About
A spacious restaurant divided into several zones, including "old Tiflis" style rooms. Traditional Georgian dances and multi-voiced singing in the evenings. Premium-level classics are served, such as khinkali, grilled khachapuri, and premium wines.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
2 Giorgi Tsabadze street T'bilisi, 0112
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 01:00
Thursday 12:00 - 01:00
Friday 12:00 - 01:00
Saturday 12:00 - 01:00
Sunday 12:00 - 01:00