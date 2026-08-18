We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Restaurant Hide in Tbilisi

Restaurant Hide

About

A hidden gem in the heart of Old Tbilisi. The restaurant is located in a building with centuries-old wine cellars.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Vakhtang Gorgasali Square, Tbilisi
+995599872255
instagram.com/hide_tbilisi

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 13:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 13:00 - 23:30
Thursday 13:00 - 23:30
Friday 13:00 - 23:30
Saturday 13:00 - 23:30
Sunday 13:00 - 23:30