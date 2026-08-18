Restaurant Hide in Tbilisi
About
A hidden gem in the heart of Old Tbilisi. The restaurant is located in a building with centuries-old wine cellars.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Vakhtang Gorgasali Square, Tbilisi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 13:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 13:00 - 23:30
Thursday 13:00 - 23:30
Friday 13:00 - 23:30
Saturday 13:00 - 23:30
Sunday 13:00 - 23:30