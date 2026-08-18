Barbarestan in Tbilisi
About
One of the most famous restaurants in the city, whose concept is based on the 19th-century cookbook by Princess Barbara Dzhordzhadze. The restaurant is renowned for its impeccable service and is considered to be at the "Michelin" level in Tbilisi. It features a historic interior, serves dishes with stories about their history, and offers an excellent wine list.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
D, 132 Davit Aghmashenebeli Ave, Tbilisi 0112
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 14:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 14:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 14:00 - 23:00
Thursday 14:00 - 23:00
Friday 14:00 - 23:00
Saturday 14:00 - 23:00
Sunday 14:00 - 23:00