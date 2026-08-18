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Ninia’s Garden in Tbilisi

Ninia’s Garden

About

This is a popular restaurant of modern Georgian cuisine in Tbilisi, known for its "secret" green garden and cozy atmosphere of an old house. The establishment is located in the historical district of Chugureti (Plekhanov) and occupies a brick mansion with a courtyard.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

97 Dimitri Uznadze St, Tbilisi 0102
+995322196669
facebook.com/niniasgarden.restaurant

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 02:00
Tuesday13:00 - 02:00
Wednesday13:00 - 02:00
Thursday13:00 - 02:00
Friday13:00 - 02:00
Saturday13:00 - 02:00
Sunday13:00 - 02:00