Cafe Littera in Tbilisi
About
Located in the garden of the historic House of Writers. This is an "oasis" in the center of the city, where you can enjoy exquisite Georgian-European fusion cuisine from one of Georgia's most renowned chefs.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
0105, 13 Ivane Machabeli St, Tbilisi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 23:30
Tuesday 13:00 - 23:30
Wednesday 13:00 - 23:30
Thursday 13:00 - 23:30
Friday 13:00 - 23:30
Saturday 13:00 - 23:30
Sunday 13:00 - 23:30