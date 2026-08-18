See360 Restaurant in Tbilisi
About
A panoramic restaurant in Old Tbilisi offering a 360-degree view of the city. Live music (from Thursday to Saturday), stylish interior design, and high-quality service. Georgian and European cuisine with a twist.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
0105, 24 Betlemi St, Tbilisi 0105
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:00
Tuesday08:00 - 00:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:00
Thursday08:00 - 00:00
Friday08:00 - 00:00
Saturday08:00 - 00:00
Sunday08:00 - 00:00