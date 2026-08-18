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See360 Restaurant in Tbilisi

See360 Restaurant

About

A panoramic restaurant in Old Tbilisi offering a 360-degree view of the city. Live music (from Thursday to Saturday), stylish interior design, and high-quality service. Georgian and European cuisine with a twist.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

0105, 24 Betlemi St, Tbilisi 0105
+995596460404
see360.ge

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:00
Tuesday08:00 - 00:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:00
Thursday08:00 - 00:00
Friday08:00 - 00:00
Saturday08:00 - 00:00
Sunday08:00 - 00:00