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TOKi in Tokyo

TOKi

About

A Michelin-starred restaurant in the heart of Tokyo, where the ancient traditions of Japan’s Nara province come to life through refined modern Spanish cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

〒105-0004 Tokyo, Minato City, Shinbashi, 1 Chome−8−4 SMBC Shimbashi Building, 2階 ※ビル正面右側に2階への階段、エレベーターが御座います。
+81362285665

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00