SÉZANNE in Tokyo
About
A two-Michelin-starred French restaurant on the 7th floor of the Four Seasons, where chef Daniel Calvert presents refined dishes — from Hokkaido venison to handmade tagliolini with black truffle and oysters—paired with an exceptional selection of sparkling wines.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Wine and beer
Contacts
1 Chome-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-6277
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday11:30 - 19:30
Thursday11:30 - 19:30
Friday11:30 - 19:30
Saturday11:30 - 19:30
Sunday17:30 - 19:30