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SÉZANNE in Tokyo

SÉZANNE

About

A two-Michelin-starred French restaurant on the 7th floor of the Four Seasons, where chef Daniel Calvert presents refined dishes — from Hokkaido venison to handmade tagliolini with black truffle and oysters—paired with an exceptional selection of sparkling wines.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Wine and beer

Contacts

1 Chome-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-6277
+81352225810

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday11:30 - 19:30
Thursday11:30 - 19:30
Friday11:30 - 19:30
Saturday11:30 - 19:30
Sunday17:30 - 19:30