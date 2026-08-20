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Bar Pompette in Toronto

Bar Pompette

About

Officially recognized as one of the best cocktail bars in Canada. This elegant European-style establishment offers a filigree French technique of mixology. It attracts a respectable audience that appreciates refined, pure flavors and impeccable aesthetics.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

607 College St, Toronto, ON M6G 1B5
www.pompette.ca/barpompette

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 01:00
Friday 18:00 - 02:00
Saturday 18:00 - 02:00
Sunday 18:00 - 01:00