Bar Pompette in Toronto
About
Officially recognized as one of the best cocktail bars in Canada. This elegant European-style establishment offers a filigree French technique of mixology. It attracts a respectable audience that appreciates refined, pure flavors and impeccable aesthetics.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
607 College St, Toronto, ON M6G 1B5
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday 18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 01:00
Friday 18:00 - 02:00
Saturday 18:00 - 02:00
Sunday 18:00 - 01:00