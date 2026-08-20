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FUTURE in Toronto

FUTURE

About

A futuristic premium club, whose sound and light systems are designed by the creators of the famous E11EVEN venue in Miami. The club focuses on electronic music on Fridays and house/hip-hop on Saturdays, and also offers an extended service of elite alcohol.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
DJ sets
Full bar
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

570 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B5
+14164774622
www.futurenightlife.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday22:00 - 03:00
Thursday22:00 - 03:00
Friday22:00 - 03:00
Saturday22:00 - 03:00