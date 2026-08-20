FUTURE in Toronto
About
A futuristic premium club, whose sound and light systems are designed by the creators of the famous E11EVEN venue in Miami. The club focuses on electronic music on Fridays and house/hip-hop on Saturdays, and also offers an extended service of elite alcohol.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
DJ sets
Full bar
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Seating
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
570 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B5
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday22:00 - 03:00
Thursday22:00 - 03:00
Friday22:00 - 03:00
Saturday22:00 - 03:00