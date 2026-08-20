Library Bar in Toronto
About
One of the best bars in Canada. A secret, intimate interior and legendary cocktails.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
100 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5J 1E3
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 00:00
Saturday 12:00 - 00:00
Sunday 12:00 - 00:00