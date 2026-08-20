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Library Bar in Toronto

Library Bar

About

One of the best bars in Canada. A secret, intimate interior and legendary cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 00:00
Saturday 12:00 - 00:00
Sunday 12:00 - 00:00