We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Soluna in Toronto

Soluna

About

An elite establishment that combines a Mediterranean restaurant and a bohemian night lounge. As the night progresses, the atmosphere transforms, with high-quality music, light performances, and dancing.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

314 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A2
+16473688162
www.solunatoronto.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday 16:00 - 21:00