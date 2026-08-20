Soluna in Toronto
About
An elite establishment that combines a Mediterranean restaurant and a bohemian night lounge. As the night progresses, the atmosphere transforms, with high-quality music, light performances, and dancing.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
314 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A2
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday 16:00 - 21:00