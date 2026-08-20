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Writers Room Bar in Toronto

Writers Room Bar

About

This is an iconic and elegant cocktail lounge on the 17th floor of the five-star Park Hyatt Toronto Hotel in the prestigious Yorkville neighborhood. The bar is ranked among the top 50 bars in Canada and is famous for its panoramic views of the Toronto skyline.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00