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George Restaurant in Toronto

George Restaurant

About

One of the high-end gourmet restaurants in Toronto, repeatedly recommended by the Michelin guide. Chef Lorenzo Losito is famous for his "revolutionary" approach to the menu, creating customized sets of 5, 7, or 10 gourmet dishes with a focus on contrasting temperatures and textures.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

111C Queen St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1S2
+14168636006

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:30 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday17:30 - 22:30