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Quetzal in Toronto

Quetzal

About

A unique Michelin-starred restaurant of high-end Mexican cuisine. The highlight of the restaurant is its 8-meter open-air wood-fired grill, where traditional ancient techniques are combined with the precision of French cuisine and unexpected flavor textures.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

419 College St, Toronto, ON M5T 1T1
+16473473663

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday18:00 - 22:00
Saturday18:00 - 22:00
Sunday18:00 - 22:00